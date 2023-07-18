Assam: Youth Beaten to Death by Irate Mob in Golaghat

Kundan was then brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital by his family members, though the doctors declared him dead.

Acting swiftly on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Kundan’s family members, the Numaligarh police has apprehended three accused persons, identified as Tarun Orang , Chawan Orang and Janki aka Shanti Orang in connection to the case. Further investigation on the matter is going on.