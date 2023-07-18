Assam: Youth Beaten to Death by Irate Mob in Golaghat

In yet another incident of moral policing, a youth identified as Kundan Mura was beaten to death in suspicion of mobile theft in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The incident that took place on Sunday was reported from Miri Pathar Gaon of Golaghat’s Marangi.
As per reports, the deceased youth was tied to an electric pole by a group of three men and a woman and beaten inhumanly. Later, untying him from the pole, the accused persons poisoned him with pesticide and threw him away near his residence.
Kundan was then brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital by his family members, though the doctors declared him dead.
Acting swiftly on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Kundan’s family members, the Numaligarh police has apprehended three accused persons, identified as Tarun Orang , Chawan Orang and Janki aka Shanti Orang in connection to the case. Further investigation on the matter is going on.
Meanwhile, the other accused, Basanta Orang is absconding at the moment.
In the month of April this year, a similar incident of moral policing was reported in Salbari in Assam’s Baksa district, where a young woman was beaten up by a group of four men. The victim woman, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault by the group. The local police arrested the four accused, Sattar Ali, Zul Hussain, Moinal Haque and Bulbul in the case. Moinal Haque was a reporter working for a web portal.