Baksa Moral Policing Case: 4 Youths Arrested So Far, Police Search Underway

On April 24, a similar moral policing incident was reported in Barpeta district. The Assam police detained 11 persons who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault on two young women at a dhaba in Barpeta . The arrested individuals were Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed.

The two women were assaulted by the malefactors for allegedly carrying out immoral acts inside the dhaba premises. Sources said that women were dragged out of the dhaba and were subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted by the mob. They later proceeded to break into the dhaba and ransack the premises. The young women were fortunately saved due to the promptness of a few youths. While one of them hails from Rangia, the other woman is a resident of Pathsala.