Baksa Moral Policing Case: 4 Youths Arrested So Far, Police Search Underway

A total of four youths have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the moral policing incident in Salbari in Assam’s Baksa district.
Two youths were arrested by the police from Salbari’s Lawdanguri area on Sunday. They have been identified as Sattar Ali and Zul Hussain. Yesterday, the Govardhana police arrested two other youths in connection to the incident. They have been identified as Moinal Haque and Bulbul. Moinal is a reporter working for a web portal.
On April 28, an incident where a young woman was beaten up by a group of young men was reported at Dumuni Ghat in Baksa. The victim woman, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault for reasons that have not yet come to light. The incident has been widely circulated on social media, with graphic images and videos of the young Igirl being thrashed by the group.
On April 24, a similar moral policing incident was reported in Barpeta district. The Assam police detained 11 persons who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault on two young women at a dhaba in Barpeta . The arrested individuals were Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed.
The two women were assaulted by the malefactors for allegedly carrying out immoral acts inside the dhaba premises. Sources said that women were dragged out of the dhaba and were subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted by the mob. They later proceeded to break into the dhaba and ransack the premises. The young women were fortunately saved due to the promptness of a few youths. While one of them hails from Rangia, the other woman is a resident of Pathsala.