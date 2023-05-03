Assam: Youth Brutally Assaulted by Dhaba Owner & Staff in Kampur

A youth was grievously injured after he was allegedly physically assaulted by the owner and staff of a dhaba in Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The victim has been identified as Bhaskar Kalita. The incident has been reported from Aranya Dhaba in Kampur. Bhaskar was reportedly beaten up by the owner of the dhaba identified as Jitu Lashkar and other employees.
As per information, Bhaskar went to the dhaba along with his friends on Tuesday night. However, after ordering food he wanted to leave the place without eating the meal due to the high price. Right after this, the dhaba owner Jitu and his staff allegedly dragged Bhaskar into a room and brutally thrashed him.
After the incident, Bhaskar was admitted at the Kampur hospital in a critical condition. Doctors in the hospital however shifted him for advanced treatment to Nagaon.
Meanwhile, the family members of Bhaskar have filed an FIR against Jitu Lashkar at the Kampur Police Station and demanded a probe into the incident.