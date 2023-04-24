Moral Policing: 2 Women Harassed; Dhaba Ransacked in Barpeta

In an incident of moral policing, two young women were harassed by a group of people near the bridge of the Beki river on the National Highway 31 in Assam’s Barpeta Road.

The women were accused of carrying out immoral acts at a nearby dhaba and were subsequently attacked by the mob.

According to sources, the women were dragged out of the dhaba and subjected to verbal abuse and were even beaten by the public for carrying out immoral activities in the dhaba. The mob then proceeded to break into the dhaba and ransack the premises.

Even a customer in the dhaba was beaten up by the men.

However, the two young women were somehow saved due to the promptness of a few youths.

One of the two young women hails from Rangia and and other from Pathshala.

The girls were later handed over to Barpeta Road police.

Meanwhile, people are waiting for what action the police will take against those who have taken the law into their hands.