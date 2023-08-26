Assam Youth Brutally Hacked to Death in Goa

In a tragic turn of events, yet another youth from Assam was found dead outside his home state, reports emerged on Saturday.
This time a youth from Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district was reportedly found dead in Goa.
The deceased youth has been identified as Indra Nath, a resident of Korotipar village of Jamugurihat.
It is suspected that Indra Nath, who was stationed in Goa for work purpose was brutally murdered by some unidentified miscreants. His decomposed body was recovered from a jungle nearby his workplace, reports said.
Two days after the body was recovered, locals informed Nath’s family members about the incident.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was brought from Goa to his home town early on Saturday morning following which a pall of gloom descended at Jamugurihat.