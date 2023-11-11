Assam Youth Congress Working President Resigns From Party

In yet another setback for the Congress party, the Working President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Poritush Roy, has officially tendered his resignation from the party on Saturday.
Notably, this move follows closely on the heels of another prominent departure, as Suresh Borah, the former President of Nagaon District Congress, also parted ways with the party.
In a letter addressed to the national president of the Indian National Congress, Poritush Roy expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's internal workings. He stated, "I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organization, as it is favouring only Blue Blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organization. While working in this organization, I have realized that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organization prefers Family First and Nation Last".
The resignation of both Poritush Roy and Suresh Borah holds particular significance as they have both expressed a keen interest in joining ruling BJP.
Suresh Borah had earlier resigned not just from his position but also from the primary membership of the Congress party. His departure was accompanied by a substantial number of supporters, underscoring the impact of these resignations on the local political landscape.