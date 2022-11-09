Assam Youth Found Dead at Hotel in Delhi

Assam youth hailing from Tinsukia was mysteriously found dead at a hotel bathroom in Delhi.

The body of the deceased, identified as Prashanta Deb alias Guddu, was found at Vaishnaw Hotel in Chandni Chowk.

Prashanta went to Delhi with his friend Vishal Deb on November 1 for some work and was staying at the hotel.

Prashanta informed his family that he will be returning on November 6.

When his father went to Vishal’s home on November 6, his sister informed the father that his body was found at the hotel and upon asking for more information, she did not disclose.

After receiving the news, they went to Tinsukia Police Station to confirm the news and the police contacted Delhi Police after which it was confirmed that Prashanta’s body was found at the hotel bathroom.

They lodged an FIR with the Lahori Gate Police Station in connection to the death of their son.