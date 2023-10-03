Assam: Youth Dies After Falling From Train In Jagiroad Station

In a horrific incident that took place at Jagiroad Railway Station in Assam, a youth lost his life after falling from a train while attempting to get off.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Moiz Uddin hailed from Gagalmari village in Morigaon.
He was travelling in Kaziranga Express on Tuesday which was heading towards Guwahati. The incident took place when he was about to disembark from the train at the Jagiroad Railway Station.
The Railway police rushed to the spot of the incident, only to recover the lifeless body of the youth.