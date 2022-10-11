Assam: Youth Dies After Jumping Off Running Train In Nalbari

In a tragic incident, a youth succumbed to his injuries after jumping off a running train in Assam’s Nalbari on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Kaithalkuchi village in the Nalbari district of Assam.

The victim was identified as Hemen Barman. He was travelling from Morigaon to Kaithalkuchi when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the youth had mistakenly boarded the Brahmaputra Mail train, which would not stop at Kaithalkuchi station.

He reportedly tried jump off as the train would not stop and was injured in the process. He was immediately rushed to a hospital having sustained serious injuries.

However, doctors at Nalbari civil hospital declared him brought dead.