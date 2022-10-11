Next Year's Army Day Parade to be Held in Bengaluru

The Army Day Parade, which is usually held in New Delhi, is going to be held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on January 15 next year as part of initiatives to hold major events outside the national capital.

An Army official said, “The next Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. This would be the first time ever that the Army Day parade would be shifted outside the national capital.”

Notably, Army Day is held every year on January 15 to mark the taking over of first Indian officer as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on this day in 1949.

The Indian Air Force also held its Air Force Day parade and fly past in Chandigarh as part of the initiatives in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives to celebrate national and military events outside Delhi.