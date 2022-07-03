Manipur: At least 7 People from Assam Killed in Tupul Landslide

At least seven people from Assam including one Army personnel were killed in Tupul landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, informed Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The Water Resource Minister on Saturday visited the landslide site in Manipur to take stock of the situation and said that seven bodies of construction company staff and one army jawan have been recovered and they are from Assam.

The minister further said, “One railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing. Five people hailing from the state have been rescued out of which two are hospitalized.”

He further said that the Union Government is extending every possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations.

"As per the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (on Saturday), I visited the territorial army camp in Tupul, Manipur which was devastated by a massive landslide. I took stock of the ongoing rescue operations for the recovery of territorial army jawans and civilians who are still missing," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of Assam, I sincerely express my gratitude towards Manipur Government, Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their relentless efforts in the rescue and relief operations of the victims despite complex topographic hurdles," he added.

As many as 24 bodies have been recovered so far in the landslide that hit Manipur's Tupul general area. The landslide hit the Noney area of Manipur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for the protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.



