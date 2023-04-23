Assam: Youth Dies in Bike Accident During Storm at Doom Dooma

In yet another tragic incident, a youth lost his life in a storm Badla Bheta in Assam’s Doom Dooma on Saturday night.

The incident took place while the youth was on his way to his house in Bordubi in Tinsukia.

The deceased has been identified as Dev Kumar Thakur.

According to sources, Thakur was riding his bike to his house when a tree branch suddenly broke down due to the heavy storm, leading to the fatal accident.

The storm and hailstorm that hit several places on Saturday night caused extensive damage, and Thakur's death is yet another unfortunate consequence of the natural calamity.

Earlier on April 19, one person lost his life after a huge tree fell on him during a massive storm that hit Silapathar in Dhemaji district nof Assam.

The deceased person was identified as Ajit Baidya (35).

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that hit the region led to a huge loss of property. Several houses were destroyed with roofs being blown off. Huge trees and electric posts were uprooted across the area and fell on houses or on the streets.