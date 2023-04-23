Amritpal Singh Surrenders to Punjab Police; To Be Moved to Assam Soon

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Sunday surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab, after being on the run since March 18.

He was wanted by the police for his involvement in the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday, was stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London.

Reports indicate that Singh will be transferred to Dibrugarh in Assam, where his eight associates, including his main aide Papalpreet Singh, are currently being held under the National Security Act. The Act allows for detention for up to a year without charge.

After Singh’s arrest Punjab police in a tweet wrote, “#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share.”