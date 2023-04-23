Amritpal Singh Surrenders to Punjab Police; To Be Moved to Assam Soon

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Sunday surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab, after being on the run since March 18.
He was wanted by the police for his involvement in the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday, was stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London.
Reports indicate that Singh will be transferred to Dibrugarh in Assam, where his eight associates, including his main aide Papalpreet Singh, are currently being held under the National Security Act. The Act allows for detention for up to a year without charge.
After Singh’s arrest Punjab police in a tweet wrote, “#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share.”
Singh, who married UK-based Kirandeep Kaur in February this year, has been accused of promoting separatism and inciting violence in Punjab. His surrender comes after the police launched a crackdown on his supporters and associates in the state.
The police have begun the process of moving Singh out of Moga, and he will likely face charges related to his involvement in the Ajnala police station incident.
On April 11, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail.
Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area.
Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).
"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said.