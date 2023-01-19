Assam Youth Dies In Suspected Moral Policing Case

A 24-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in Assam’s Bajali district on Wednesday.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Dhruba Choudhury, was found in an injured stated and rushed to GNRC hospital in Guwahati where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is however unclear whether the youth was killed in an accident or some other kind of attack. His family members alleged that he was a victim of moral policing.

They also filed a complaint at Patacharkuchi police station terming the incident as a murder attempt.

The family members also reportedly named two possible suspects who may have been involved in the murder.