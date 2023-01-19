BREAKING: Noted Poet Nilmani Phookan Passes Away

Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan passed away on Thursday following age-related ailments.

He breathed his last at 11.55 am at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today.

Phookan was admitted to the GMCH yesterday night in critical condition and was undergoing treatment.

Earlier today, Superintendent of GMCH Abhijit Sarma said that at least four departments were treating the renowned poet. The four departments include cardiology, neurology, anesthesia and medicine.

On Wednesday night, Phookan was referred to GMCH from Sanjeevani Hospital for advance treatment.

Sarma said that he was infected with septic shock and it had spread all over his body due to which he was at risk.

To cure the infection, he was administered with antibiotics.

Earlier in April last year, the noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan received the highest literary honour 'Jnanpith Award' at a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.