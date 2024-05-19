Assam: Youth Electrocuted to Death, 4 Others Critically Injured

A youth was tragically electrocuted to death and four others were left critical in Assam's Bongaigaon district, reports emerged on Sunday.
The incident occurred after the individuals came in contact with an electric wire of a tower line in Bongaigaon's Jogighopa, reports said.
The deceased youth has been identified as Jahirul Islam, a resident of Sotpara in Jogighopa. On the other hand, the injured have been identified as Sofiqul Islam, Mominul Islam, Akidul Islam, and Mohinur Islam.
The injured have been reportedly admitted to the Goalpara Solace Hospital in a critical condition.
The Jogighopa police have arrived at the incident spot and are looking into the matter.