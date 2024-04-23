Labourer Dies Of Electrocution, Another Injured at Under-Construction Bridge In Assam

A labourer was unfortunately electrocuted to death atop the Majuli-Lakhimpur bridge in Assam which is currently under construction.
The deceased labourer, identified as Sabrir Ali, allegedly came in contact with high-voltage wire while working, resulting in his death.
Another labourer, who was in the vicinity, suffered burn injuries as a result. He was rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh soon after.
Notably, a company named 'S P Singla’ had acquired the contract to construct the said bridge. Allegations of negligence have been raised against them in light of the incident.
Police arrived at the scene following the incident and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier this year, a labourer tragically died after falling of an under-constuction flyover at Kampur located under Assam's Nagaon district. According to sources, the laborer was working at the construction site when he accidentally tripped and fell off the flyover, resulting in a fatal outcome.