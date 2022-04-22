Assam: Youth Electrocuted To Death In Rangiya

A youth in Assam’s Rangiya in Kamrup district was electrocuted to death on Thursday morning.

The deceased youth, identified as Ibrahim Ali, was a resident of Solmari in Rangiya.

As per reports, Ali was electrocuted while connecting the internet wires in the company that he works in.

Ali was an employee at Shree Northeast Connect & Services, company of the Wifi internet service providers.

Meanwhile, his family members as well as the public protested against the company at Rangia police station. They alleged that some internet and cable TV companies had been illegally allowing youth to work on power poles without the consent of electrical authority.

Following the tragic incident, two contractors namely Mehdi Alam and Parth Haraniya fled from the spot.

An FIR against the duo has been registered by the deceased’s family.

