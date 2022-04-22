GMC Polls: Voters Hoping For 'Smart' Guwahati

Voters in Guwahati have been queuing to cast their votes since early morning on Friday, with the hope that municipal polls will pave the way for a cleaner and 'smart' city.

A lack of designated parking spaces throughout the city leads to parking issues and affects vehicular movement, highlighted a voter as he waited for his turn to vote in the ongoing Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.

Prasenjit Roy, a young voter at the Ulubari High School voting centre said, "I live in Borthakur Mill Road, an area which is littered with fancy eateries. As these restaurants are not able to provide with sufficient parking spots to their customers, most of them park their vehicles in our lane."

"The residents of this area face immense problems in taking out their vehicles as most of the time parked cars block the road leading to a jam-like situation inside a lane," he added.

He mentioned that he would want this issue resolved with the GMC implementing strict protocols to park vehicles only in designated areas, and heavy fines imposed on violators.

Another voter, Shubhabrata Dey, pointed out that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in the state, a lot of developmental works have taken place. He hoped that it would transcend into the municipal level as well.

Dey said, "Even in Guwahati we can see that in the last year or so, foot-overbridges have come up at major junctions, while major projects like construction of fly-overs have been undertaken to ease the traffic."