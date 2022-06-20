Assam: Youth Falls From Moving Train, Dies

In a tragic incident, a youth has died after falling off from a moving train in Assam’s Kokrajhar district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Monday.

The incident was reported near Chautara rail station in Gossaigaon.

The deceased, identified as Gwaleshwar Nizam Ali, was a resident of Bilasipara in Dhubri district.

According to sources, Ali, along with two of his friends, was returning home from Secunderabad when he suddenly fell off the train and died. It is however unclear how it transpired.

Ali and his friends had gone to Secunderabad in search of work, sources added.

His two friends claimed that Ali had excused himself to go to the bathroom at one point, however, another passenger later informed that Ali had fallen off the train.

Immediately, they pulled the chain to halt the train and found Ali’s lifeless body on the tracks.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene and recovered the body.