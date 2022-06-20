Mizoram Schools To Remain Closed Till Tuesday Amid Heavy Rains

In view of incessant rains, the Mizoram government has decided to shut all schools for two days.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, Mizoram has been gripped with incessant rains triggering floods and landslides incidents across the state.

An official notification issued by the state school education department stated that all schools from Primary to higher secondary level would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in all parts of the state for the safety of the students.

It informed that the decision was taken based on the suggestion by the state disaster department to be cautious amid heavy rain.

The weather forecast has revealed that the state is likely to be hit by torrential rain in the next two days, it said.