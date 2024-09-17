Assam Youth Falls To Death from Moving Train In Chennai

An 18-year-old youth hailing from Assam tragically lost his life after he fell of a moving train in Chennai on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as Babul Hussain, a resident of Rekapahar in Kaliabor.
Sources informed that Hussain was travelling with two of his friends towards Kerala in search of jobs when the mishap occurred. It however remains unclear as to how he fell off the train or if any foul play was at work.
Local authorities have informed his family, and his village has been plunged into mourning. The process of repatriating his body to Assam is still underway.