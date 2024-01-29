Assam Youth Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh

A youth hailing from Assam was allegedly found dead in Andhra Pradesh under mysterious circumstances, reports emerged on Monday.
The deceased youth, identified as Lakhinath Bhumij, was a resident of Amguri under Assam’s Sivasagar district.
Sources informed that the youth was found dead on a railway track. The cause of his death is yet to be established.
It is learned that the deceased along with three of his friends had gone to Bengaluru in search of work.
Recently, a man from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata. The deceased man has been identified as Juwed Ali, sources said. He was a resident of Kahikuchi under the jurisdiction of the Khetri Police Station in Kamrup district.
According to reports, last Monday, Ali (40) left his home with an aim to reach Chennai in search of work. However, before reaching his destination, his body was recovered at Palsa, a locality near the Howrah railway station in Kolkata, reports added.
Further, the West Bengal Police have contacted Juwed Ali's family back in Assam. Though the local police retrieved the lifeless body of Ali and completed the post-mortem reports, his family members were not able to bring the body home due to financial crisis.
Reportedly, the family members have further appealed the Assam Government to help them bring back the deceased man's body.