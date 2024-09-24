Assam Youth Found Dead In Bihar

A youth hailing from Assam was reportedly found dead at a railway station in Bihar while he was en route to Bangalore by train.
The deceased was identified as Champak Deka, 40, son of Rameshwar Deka of Ganak Para in Kalaigaon of Udalguri district.
According to sources, Champak Deka was traveling alone, leaving behind his wife and two children. They received alarming news when they attempted to reach out to him on his mobile phone. The call was answered by locals at Araria station, who reported that Champak was found unconscious and in need of immediate assistance.
Champak's brother, residing in Mangaldai, contacted the Mangaldai Sadar Police Station for help. After confirming the situation, the police station reached out to Araria station to relay the information and request assistance.
The cause of Champak’s death is yet to be established. His family has now left for Bihar to receive his body.
The investigation into Champak's death is expected to be initiated by local authorities in Bihar, who will seek to uncover any potential foul play or health issues that may have contributed to his sudden collapse.
Meanwhile, locals have expressed their shock and sympathy, with many extending their support to the grieving family.