Assam Youth Found Dead in Kerala; Family Appeals for Support

In a tragic incident, a young man from Assam, reportedly employed, was found dead in Kerala. The circumstances of the incident have cast a shadow of grief across the region.

The deceased, identified as Satya Saikia, a resident of Bijoypur village in Assam’s Dhemaji district, had gone to Kerala on February 14 for employment. His family said that after leaving Assam, he informed them that he had received threats to his life. His last phone call to his family was made from Telani Junction in Andhra Pradesh. During the call, he reportedly sounded worried.

The next morning, the family received the shocking news of his death. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. It is not yet known who was involved or what led to his death. The incident has left the family devastated and created concern in the local community. Residents have demanded a proper investigation to uncover the truth.