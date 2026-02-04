Three Minor Sisters Jump To Death From 9th Floor; Korean Task-Based App Under Scanner

Three minor sisters were found dead after falling from a ninth-floor apartment in Bharat City Society building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), who lived with their family in Tower B-1 of the housing complex. Police said the incident occurred around 2 am, triggering panic among residents.

According to reports, the sisters were rushed to Joint Hospital Loni, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Confirming the incident, Atul Kumar Singh, ACP (Shalimar Garden), said initial findings suggest a suspected case of suicide. He added that the room from which the girls fell housed a small temple and a window there was found open.

Police said preliminary inquiries revealed that the three sisters had not been attending school since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the eldest reportedly studying at a primary level despite her age. Investigators also recovered some handwritten papers from the spot, which are being examined.

Reports indicate that the sisters may have been spending considerable time on a Korean task-based gaming application, though police said this angle is still being verified.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

