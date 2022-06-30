Assam Youth Found Dead in Punjab

In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam has reportedly died in Punjab.

According to reports, the youth identified as Avinash Gogoi died due to an electric shock.

Gogoi was a resident of Lalim Siga area in Amguri in Sivasagar district. He was working at a private organization called Honda ASR in Amritsar since December last year.

Gogoi’s body has been brought to his native village and was cremated according to the Tai Ahom custom.

Earlier this month, a youth hailing from Sualkuchi in Kamrup district had been dead in Gujarat after falling off from a moving train. According to the family members of the deceased, on June 22, the youth identified as Pranjal Medhi had left his home to travel to Gujarat for working at a private company.