Union Finance Min to Release Assessment Report of States, UTs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under ‘Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020' on Thursday.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the BRAP report includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as access to Information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.

Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade licence, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism, the Ministry said.

Four editions of the report has been released so far, and the latest edition was for the 2020 assessment.