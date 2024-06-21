Assam Youth Found Dead in Tamil Nadu; Family Appeals for Support

In a tragic incident, a young man from Assam employed in Tamil Nadu, was discovered deceased under circumstances that suggest possible homicide.
The deceased identified as Manab Hazarika, a resident of Kakopathar No 2 in Tinsukia district was employed in a private company in the southern state.
His family, devastated by the news, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the district administration, district police authorities, and the Chief Minister of Assam to assist in the swift repatriation of his body to Kakopathar.
Survived by his wife and two young children, the untimely demise of Manab Hazarika has left his family devastated. They have emphasized the urgency of bringing his body back home to Assam, where funeral rites and closure await.
Furthermore, the family has called upon the private company where Manav Hazarika was employed to take responsibility for supporting his bereaved wife and children in this difficult time. They stress the importance of compassionate assistance from both government authorities and the employer to help ease their financial and emotional burden.