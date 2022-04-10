Assam Youth Found Dead in Telangana

In a tragic incident, a youth hailing from Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district died in Telangana.

The youth has been identified as Moon Gogoi who was 28-years-old.

Gogoi was working in a private company in Telangana for the last five years.

According to reports, Gogoi died after slipping out of the boat and falling into a pond while feeding food grains to fish.

Moon Gogoi was the younger son of Bhuban Gogoi. The youth’s death has cast a shadow of grief in the entire Amguri area.

Investigation is underway into the incident.

