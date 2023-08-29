Mystery Shrouds Death Of Assam Youth In Chennai

The mortal remains of a youth from Assam was found in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, the deceased was identified as one Satyajit Chetia, the son of Horen Chetia. He was a resident of Bokol Gaon in Hudupara near Nazira in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
Reports stated that the youth had traveled along with four friends in search of work to Chennai just a week ago. Moreover, he was in constant touch with his family through telephonic conversations.
His body was found near Perambur Railway Station. The incident happened on Saturday, August 26 when the family members received a call from Tamil Nadu Railway Police informing them that the body of Satyajit was found near the railway station.
Meanwhile, the family is unable to bring back the body of the deceased due to financial constraints and has sought the help of the state government in the matter. Further details are awaited regarding the cause of death.
Earlier in the month of July this year, a youth hailing from Assam was found dead outside his home state in Bihar.
The deceased was identified as Aditya Nath, hailing from a village in Assam’s Jorhat district.
Sources said that his lifeless body was found at Durgapur in Bihar. The circumstances surrounding Nath’s death remain unclear.
It was learned that Nath had gone to Chennai for a job but it however remains unclear as how to he ended up in Bihar.