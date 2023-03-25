Assam Youth Goes Missing After Job Interview, Suspected Of Joining ULFA (I)

A youth goes missing after leaving his Demow home to meet with someone about a possible job interview in Dibrugarh city.

According to initial reports, the youth has been reported missing since March 22.

The missing youth identified as Jintu Chetia, was a resident of Ushapur village in Demow under Dibrugarh district.

It is quiet shocking to learn that the youth’s mobile phone was found switched off after he uploaded a mobile status on his WhatsApp saying, “I will miss everyone”.

Meanwhile, the parents of the youth are suspecting that he might have joined banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

The parents have also lodged a missing case in connection to the incident.

Notably, there were several reports earlier where youths from the state were suspected to join the forbidden organization due to various personal reasons.