Assam Youth Goes Missing at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Family Seeks Help

A youth from Assam's Cachar district has gone missing at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, leaving his family in deep distress.

The missing individual, Surajit Roy, a resident of Kuarpar in Meherpur, left for Prayagraj on February 6.

Upon reaching the Mela on February 8, he participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam along with several of his friends from Silchar. However, while returning from the Sangam that evening, Surajit mysteriously disappeared.

His wife, Chameli Roy, stated that her last conversation with Surajit was on February 8, after which his phone had remained switched off. His friends, who had accompanied him, confirmed that Surajit vanished suddenly from the fairgrounds. Despite extensive searches, they have been unable to locate him.

Chameli Roy has filed a missing person complaint at the Rangirkhari Police Station in Silchar. The family is appealing for any information about Surajit's whereabouts and can be reached at +917086488054.

