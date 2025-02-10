Assam Man Dies in Accident While Heading Towards Ayodhya After Kumbh Mela

In a tragic incident, Sumit Khandelia (46), a resident of Babupatty in Sivasagar, Assam, lost his life in an accident while travelling towards Ayodhya after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The accident occurred on February 8, early in the morning, in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. After taking a dip at the Kumbh Mela, Sumit and his wife were on their way to Ayodhya when a collision occurred between an Ertiga and a Bolero vehicle.

Sumit Khandelia tragically succumbed to his injuries, while his wife sustained injuries in the crash.

Sumit, a businessman by profession, was travelling with his wife for a religious event. His death has left his family and the local community in deep mourning.

