Assam Youth Goes Missing In Kerala

A youth from Boko’s Nagopara village in Assam has been reported missing since May 30.
According to sources, the youth identified as Prahlad Rabha had ventured out of the state for employment in Kerala when he went missing under mysterious circumstances.
Reports indicate that Prahlad Rabha was travelling to work in Kerala when he disappeared. Concerned family members have been desperately seeking information about his whereabouts, appealing for any leads that could assist in locating him.
Investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the youth's disappearance.
Further details awaited.
Earlier on May 25, a student from Assam reportedly went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.
The missing student was pursuing his studies at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to sources, the boy identified as Ankit Dutta Gupta, a resident of Tinsukia reportedly went out of the examination hall in the middle of exam after which he didn’t returned back.