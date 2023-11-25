Assam Youth Goes Missing In Mumbai

A youth hailing from Assam has reportedly gone missing from a train station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.
The missing youth has been identified as Ramesh Ramsiyari, a resident of Daragaon in Assam’s Baksa district.
According to information received, Ramesh’s last known location is said to be Lokmanya Tilak railway terminus in the Kurla suburb of the city. Currently, he is traceless.
Ramesh is reported to have traveled to the 'city of dreams' for a job that he had secured at a private company.
His family has now approached Assam police and necessary actions is slated to be taken.