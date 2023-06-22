Assam: Youth Goes Missing in Pagladiya River While Fishing

A youth went missing in Pagladiya River while fishing in Bijni under Assam’s Chirang district on Thursday.
The youth, identified as Baten Ali, a resident of Dawaguri in Bijni went for fishing at Sluice Gate when he was swept away by the strong currents of the river.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation after receiving information of the incident.
For the past few days, Assam has been witnessing incessant rainfall which has resulted in rise in water of several rivers in the state.
Despite several warnings, fishermen are reluctant to remain alert and avoid visiting the areas where chances of facing any untoward situation is high.