Man Goes Missing While Fishing in Dhansiri River in Assam

One man has gone missing in the waters of the Dhansiri River in Assam's Golaghat district, reports said on Friday.

The incident unfolded while the man went fishing in the river in Golaghat's Bokakhat area along with two of his friends. The missing individual has been identified as Bijoy Misong, sources said.

As of the filing of this report, the police or the SDRF and NDRF teams have not arrived at the scene.

In another incident, a person tragically lost his life while bathing in a pond in Gaurisagar's Janji Bolmia village. The deceased person has been identified as Jaan Bora.

The body of the deceased has been recovered from the pond after the arrival of the police, reports said.

