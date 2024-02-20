Assam Youth Goes Missing In Tamil Nadu

A 22-year-old youth hailing from Assam has reportedly gone missing in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The missing youth, identified as Anant Bora, is a resident of Gaurisagar located under Assam’s Sivasagar district.
Sources revealed that Anant had boarded a Tamil Nadu-bound train on February 13 and has been traceless since.
His worried parents lodged a missing complaint at Gaurisagar police station after they failed to come in contact with their son.
The police are currently in touch with the bereaved family and efforts are on trace the missing youth.
Earlier this month, a man from the oil town of Digboi in Tinsukia district went missing from the "Old Hotel 65KM" in Hunli, Arunachal Pradesh.
The missing person has been identified as Debojit Das son of Pradeep Kumar Das, a resident of Anandapara in Digboi town.
According to reports, on January 31, 2024, Debojit went to Etalin village with the supervision of Amit Dey, a resident of Golai Number 1, Digboi, to supervise the sound system for the Reh Festival, which was set for February 1, 2, and 3.
After successfully performing the assigned duty, the team disbanded and returned to Roing on February 3, but the road was closed owing to heavy rainfall and snowfall. The entire crew became stuck in Hunli. Thus, they opted to spend the night in the "Old Hotel 65KM" in the aforementioned location.
The next day, Amit, the team's supervisor, discovered that Debojit Das had been missing from the room since 7 a.m. They received no communication from him. His phone was found turned off, which added to their suspicions.
Following the event, a missing case was filed at the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh; however, the police had received no solid leads or made any headway in locating him.