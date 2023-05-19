Assam Youth Grievously Injured After Alleged Attack by Miscreants in Arunachal

In a sensational incident, one youth from Assam sustained major injuries after he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of unidentified miscreants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai.
According to sources, a three-member gang of unidentified miscreants who had travelled by train attacked the youth at Soukham-Medu Road in Namsai.
Post the incident, the miscreants threw the youth at Tinikonia in Assam’s Tinsukia in the wee hours of Friday.
After some locals saw the youth lying in a critical condition, they informed the police about it. He was immediately admitted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital after the police reached the spot.
The youth has been identified as Santosh Gogoi, a resident of Sadiya.
Meanwhile, a case has been register and the police has launched an investigation into the incident.