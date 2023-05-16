Namsai Firing: Abducted Petrol Pump Cashier Released by Kidnappers

The abducted cashier, Dinesh Sharma, of the Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, was released by the kidnappers, reports emerged on Tuesday.
Dinesh was released by the kidnappers in the Chongkham area in Arunachal Pradesh. He is currently under the custody of Arunachal Police.
Notably on April 26, a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at the driver of the proprietor of a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump. The incident was reported at Momong locality in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.
As per sources, at least three rounds were fired at the driver of the proprietor of the said petrol pump by the miscreants. He was then rushed to Namsai hospital in critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.
The injured person was identified as Mithai Marandi. On the other hand, the cashier of the petrol pump namely Dinesh Sharma was allegedly abducted by the gang.
Arunachal Pradesh Police suspected the involvement of rebel outfit members in the incident. However, they didn’t name any particular group. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police to nab the culprits.