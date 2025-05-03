Assam Youth Held for Pro-Pakistan Post on Instagram

A youth from Assam’s Chirang district has been apprehended for openly supporting Pakistan through a social media post. The accused, identified as Asraful Islam (20), hails from the Dawkhangar village under the jurisdiction of Kajalgaon Police Station.

According to reports, Asraful Islam—posted a provocative message on his Instagram account stating, “I Support Pakistan for Lifetime.” This post, seen as a direct endorsement of India’s arch-rival Pakistan, triggered alarm within the security establishment, particularly given the sensitive nature of the region.

Dawkhangar village had, at one time, earned notoriety for its links with Islamist extremist activities, further intensifying the seriousness of the case. In response to a noticeable rise in anti-India sentiment and posts on social media platforms in recent days, the Assam Police Cyber Cell has been closely monitoring digital activity across the state.

Upon detecting Asraful's post during routine cyber surveillance, the Cyber Cell alerted local authorities. Kajalgaon Police swiftly acted on the tip-off and took the accused into custody for questioning and further investigation.