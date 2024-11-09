Canada Discontinues Student Direct Stream Visa Scheme

Canada has officially ended its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students, a move aimed at addressing the country's ongoing housing and resource challenges.
The program, which was introduced in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), was designed to expedite study permit applications for students from 14 countries, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, and Vietnam.
The Canadian government explained the decision, stating that the initiative is being discontinued to "strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process."
Applications submitted until 2 pm ET on November 8 under the SDS program will still be processed, but any applications received after that time will be handled through the regular study permit stream.
The SDS program had been known for its quicker processing times and higher approval rates. With its discontinuation, students from India and the 13 other countries will now face more time-consuming visa procedures.
This change has sparked a political debate and is expected to be a major issue in the upcoming federal election, which need to occur no later than October 2025.