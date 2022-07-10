Assam: Youth Jumps into Brahmaputra, Goes Missing

A youth jumped into the Brahmaputra River from the Saraighat Bridge in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

According to the locals, the youth was hanging to the railing of the bridge for around half-an-hour. The city police along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local people tried to convince him. But the youth ultimately jumped into the river.

According to the SDRF, right after the youth jumped into the river, the SDRF followed him via their rescue boats and they tried to provide him with life jackets, but he ignored it and drove into the water. After a while, he went missing in the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra.

Meanwhile, search operations are underway by the SDRF, Army and the police.

Reportedly, the youth hails from Barpeta. However his identity is not known yet.