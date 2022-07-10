India Logs 18,257 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 cases with 18,257 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,36,22,651, while active cases now stand at 1,28,690, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Sunday. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,553 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the infection since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,29,68,533. The recovery rate is 98.50 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 new fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.08 per cent, according to the ministry.

On the other hand, a total of 4,32,777 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far has increased to 86.66 crore.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 10,21,164 Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to date are 1,98,76,59,299.