Assam: Youth Jumps Into Brahmaputra To Save Brother; Both Swept Away

Two brothers have reportedly gone missing after they fell into River Brahmaputra in South Salmara-Mankachar district in Assam on Monday.

The incident was reported near Hatsingimari village in the district.

According to sources, the younger brother accidentally fell into the mighty river and was swept away by the strong currents. Acting bravely, the elder brother quickly jumped into the river to save him but was swept away as well.

The duo, who are believed to be in their teenage years, went missing soon after and was nowhere to be found.

The two brothers have been identified as Dilwar Hussain and Golam Mustafa.

Meanwhile, local police and State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) reached the reached the scene upon receiving information and launched a search operation for the two missing youths.

The bodies were later recovered after a thorough search operation.

Earlier yesterday amid Bihu festivities, three school students died due to drowning in the River Brahmaputra in North Guwahati’s Amingaon area.

As per reports, the students went to take a bath just near the bank of the mighty river in the Mariapatty locality in the afternoon hours and unfortunately drowned.

All three victims were later rushed to a nearby hospital; however, they succumbed to conditions related to drowning.