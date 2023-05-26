Assam: Youth Jumps Off Bogibeel Bridge; Search Ops Underway

In a tragic incident, a youth allegedly jumped off the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam into the Lohit River. It is suspected that the youth is Ankit Dutta Gupta, the boy from Tinsukia who went missing on Wednesday.
It is reported that Ankit was seen traveling from Borboruah Sukafa Tiniali in Dibrugarh district towards Arunachal Pradesh.
A search operation has been launched by the police to trace the boy who jumped into the river. Meanwhile, an investigation is also underway into the matter.
During the operation, several personal belongings, including a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot of incident.
The family members of Ankit have reportedly reached the incident spot.
He was pursuing his studies at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Arunachal. Ankit left the examination hall in the middle of the exam on Wednesday and did not return ever since.