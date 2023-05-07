Assam: Youth Jumps off Moving Train, Dies

In a tragic incident, a youth died after he jumped off a moving train in Assam’s Golaghat district. The incident occurred at the Sewaguri Railway Crossing under Dhansiri Sub-division of Golaghat on Sunday. As per sources, the train was heading towards Lower Assam.
The deceased youth has been identified as Abdul Hanan, a resident of Lanka Kaki. Abdul was reportedly injured after he jumped off the train. He received serious injuries in his head and legs. Though he was admitted to the Sarupathar Hospital in critical condition, he later succumbed to his injuries there.
However, the reason due to which the youth jumped off from the train has not been ascertained das of yet. The police has launched an interrogation into the incident.