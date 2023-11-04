Assam: Youth Killed In Wild Jumbo Attack in Golaghat

A youth was killed on the spot after an attack by wild elephants in Assam’s Golaghat district, reports said.
According to sources, the incident occurred at Rongbong under the Golaghat Forest Division on Friday night.
The incident occurred when the youth went to chase a herd of elephants that was creating a ruckus in the Rongbong area.
The decaesed youth has been identified as Babu Kurmi. His body was taken for post-mortem to the Golaghat Civil Hopital after the arrival of forest offcials and Police at the spot at night itself, reports said.
It may be mentioned that man-elephant conflict seems like a never-ending issue for the people of Golaghat, especially in places like Numaligarh, Morongi, etc. Locals are spending sleepless nights as wild jumbos create a menace in the agricultural fields almost the entire night destroying crops and other produce. Helpless farmers are now seeking the government's help to provide measures to stop the menace.