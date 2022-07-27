Assam Youth Olympics 2022 Concludes, Guwahati Reigns Supreme In Medal Tally

The Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 - the six-day sporting extravaganza, has come to an end on Wednesday with a closing ceremony being held at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

As many as 4,200 athletes participated in the maiden sporting event spreading across more than 35 sports.

The event, organised & conducted by the Assam Olympic Association, under the aegis of Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, was an attempt to provide a professional platform for the upcoming talent from the Grassroot levels to perform and excel for better sporting milestones in the future.

“Many talents - hence identified during the events - shall be honed & trained enabling them for better performance at both national & international sporting events in the future,” an official release stated.

The closing ceremony event was attended by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, with state minister Jogen Mohan, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania among others.

Other senior officials of the state government, members of the apex sporting bodies as well as the volunteers, support staff and public witnessed the closing ceremony held today.

Over 50,000 people attended the sporting event during these days across 13 venues in Guwahati where the games were held. The athletes came from all the 35 districts of Assam.

At the end of the Games, the Guwahati team reigned supreme at the medals tally with a whopping haul of 219 medals. The team won 74 Gold medals, 75 Silver medals and 70 Bronze medals, thereby sealing the top spot. Guwahati Sports District was adjudged Best District winning a prize money of Rs 1 Lakh.

The second spot was won by Sivsagar District team with a total haul of 69 medals including 25 Gold, 22 Silver and 22 Bronze medals. The Sivsagar District team was awarded a prize money of Rs 75,000 for their consistent performance during the event.

The third spot was secured by Dibrugarh with a total medal haul of 76 including 24 Gold, 23 Silver and 29 Bronze. The team was awarded a prize money of Rs 55,000 for their spirited performance.

Check the full medal tally count below -